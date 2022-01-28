Cherokee Nation to distribute limited supply of heirloom seeds

Some of this year's available seeds are: Cherokee Tan Pumpkin, Cherokee White Eagle Corn, Trail of Tears Beans, a variety of gourds, and Indian corn beads.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will start distributing its limited quantity of heirloom seeds on Feb. 7.

The seeds will be distributed to tribal citizens who are interested in growing traditional Cherokee crops.

Cherokee Nation distributed over 6,800 seed packages to tribal citizens in 2021.

“The Cherokee Nation seed bank is continuing to grow every year and is a vital link to keeping the Cherokee Nation connected to our homeland while preserving our history and heritage,” said Cherokee Nation Ethnobiology Manager Feather Smith. “Cherokee White Eagle Corn, various Cherokee beans, as well as three other varieties of corn are just some of the seeds citizens can order on Feb. 7. They are all chosen crops that represent a core part of Cherokee identity. They are the same crops that Cherokee people have farmed for hundreds of years and are important both culturally and scientifically.”

Cherokee Nation members who are interested must confirm their citizenship via the established website or submit a copy of their Cherokee citizenship card, proof of age, and address.

Citizens are limited to two varieties of seeds. Cherokee Tan Pumpkin, Cherokee White Eagle Corn, Trail of Tears Beans, a variety of gourds, Indian corn beads, and native plants such as the Rattlesnake Master, Wild Senna, and Possum Grape are among this year's available seeds.

“The heirloom seeds available in our seed bank are varieties that the Cherokee people harvested long before European contact,” said Senior Director of Cherokee Nation Environmental Resources Pat Gwin. “For Cherokee citizens who are looking to make a cultural connection to our history, planting and sustaining these crops is a great way to do so. It is important to preserve the rare genetics of these heirlooms. These are the crops of our ancestors, and if grown correctly, the harvest will exhibit qualities and traits not found in modern varieties. So, if you receive seeds, please be mindful of the directions in the planting guide. Any variance from these instructions could result in hybridization and loss of the plants’ genetic integrity.”