x
Crime

$160K in damage to Sebastian Co. solar panels caused by vandals

The Sebastian Co. Sheriff's Office says the vandalized solar modules were used to generate electricity for Midland.

MIDLAND, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is investigating after several solar modules were vandalized.

According to the sheriff's office, sometime between late Feb. and early March, vandals damaged solar modules used to generate electricity in Midland.

The "white spots" at the bottom of the panels in this photo essentially destroyed 162 panels with an estimated cost of more than $160,000.

Credit: Sebastian County Sheriff's Office
Note: Damage are the white spots on the bottom of the panels.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office at 479-783-1051.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

