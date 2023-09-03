Both trials scheduled for Cave Springs doctor accused of sexual assault

Dr. Adam Maass was booked into the Benton County jail after several sexual assault complaints were filed against him.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A former Cave Springs doctor accused of sexually assaulting multiple women during exams has had both his trials in Washington and Benton counties scheduled.

Dr. Adam Maass's charges stem from a February 2022 complaint to the Cave Springs Police Department, stating he'd sexually assaulted a patient while at his medical facility in Cave Springs in March 2021.

The alleged assault involved Dr. Maass touching the woman's breast without her consent during the medical exam. The woman's medical records of the visit allegedly didn't mention a documented breast exam by Maas.

Police say at least 10 other women have reported similar experiences with Dr. Maas.

Maass was censured by the Arkansas State Medical Board for failing to have a chaperone present and for failing to document the breast exams. Previous reports listed Maass as working in endocrinology for 17 years.

A warrant for Dr. Maass' arrest was issued on June 8, 2022 and he was booked into the Benton County jail the same day. He faces second-degree sexual assault charges.

Similar accusations have resulted in charges in Washington County against Maass. In October and November 2021 incidents were reported of Dr. Maass allegedly "engaging in sexual contact with a medical patient by forcible compulsion" resulting in two charges of second-degree sexual assault by the Washington County prosecutor.

The trial in Washington County is scheduled first for September 11, 2023, and the Benton County court date is scheduled for December 12, 2023.

