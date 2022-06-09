Former patient of Cave Springs doctor shares her story after his arrest

The woman said Dr. Adam Maass allegedly touched her inappropriately when she was 15-years-old.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A former patient of a Cave Springs doctor who was recently arrested on sexual assault allegations is sharing her experience in the examination room.

Dr. Adam Maass was arrested on second-degree sexual assault charges on June 8 and made his first appearance in front of a judge on June 9. He is currently free on a $50,000 bond.

The charges stem from an allegation of an incident that took place in March of 2021. He appeared in court via video conference from the Benton County Jail where he was granted a $50,000 bond that he has since posted.

5NEWS spoke to a woman who was a patient of Dr. Maass who says he touched her inappropriately. She chose to remain anonymous at this time.

“It makes it easier to speak up when others are speaking up, so I’m glad that somebody did that for the rest of us,” she said.

The former patient is in the process of filing a police report after seeing Dr. Maass was arrested.

"When I’d seen that he’d been arrested and how many other women had come forward, I basically just got sick to my stomach. You know, I sent the information to my daughter. She was like remember mom when I told you this and I told you that,” said the mother of the former patient.

The alleged incident took place at another Northwest Arkansas clinic where Dr. Maass worked before moving to Main Street Medical Associates, where he was still practicing at the time of his arrest. The woman began seeing Dr. Maass for thyroid issues in 2012 when she was just 10 years old. She remembers her first "uncomfortable" visit with him when she was 15-years-old.

"He would say he needed to check my pulse and instead of just resting the stethoscope on my chest or my back or whatever to listen, he would stick it up through my shirt and his hand would always go over my breast or rest on it as he was checking it," she said.

The woman says she didn’t come forward before now because she felt like at the time it would’ve got brushed off.

"On other occasions, he would scoot to where he was so close that his knee would be between my legs and touching my private area. After a couple of times of that happening I told my mom he was making me uncomfortable," she said.

After that, she says she didn’t see Dr. Maass again in person. She had a few telavisits with him before switching doctors.

"I’m glad he is going to have consequences for what he did because doctors are supposed to care for us not make us uncomfortable," she said.

Dr. Maass has an arraignment scheduled for July 18. So far, at least 10 women have come forward with the same complaints against him.

According to Main Street Medical Associates, Dr. Maass has been in endocrinology for 17 years.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details have been released at this time.

