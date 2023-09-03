Doctor granted Germany vacation amid patient sexual assault accusations

Dr. Adam Maass was booked into the Benton County jail after several sexual assault complaints were filed against him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A former Cave Springs doctor accused of sexually assaulting multiple women during exams has been granted by a judge to travel to Germany on vacation, according to court documents.

On March 6, the Washington County Circuit Court reconsidered an original denial of Dr. Adam Maas to travel, stating that Benton County Circuit Court, where Maas's charges originated, had granted the relief to travel to Germany.

Documents show that the court allowed Maas's travel to Germany between March 9 and March 16, 2023.

Maas's charges stem from a February 2022 complaint to the Cave Springs Police Department against the doctor that states he'd sexually assaulted a patient while at his medical facility in Cave Springs in March 2021.

The alleged assault involved Dr. Maas touching her breast without her consent during the medical exam. The woman's medical records of the visit allegedly didn't mention a documented breast exam by Maas.

Police say at least 10 other women have reported similar experiences with Dr. Maas.

Maas was censured by the Arkansas State Medical Board for failing to have a chaperone present and for failing to document the breast exams. Previous reports listed Maas as working in endocrinology for 17 years.

A warrant for Dr. Maas' arrest was issued on June 8, 2022 and he was booked into the Benton County jail the same day. He faces second-degree sexual assault charges.

According to the Washington County Circuit Court decision, Maas is directed to stay in contact with his bondsman during the time he is vacationing in Germany and is to give his passport back to the court once he returns to the U.S.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device