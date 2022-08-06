Cave Springs doctor accused of sexually assaulting at least 10 women

Dr. Adam Maass was booked into the Benton County jail after several sexual assault complaints were filed against him.

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cave Springs, Arkansas doctor is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women during exams.

According to a probable cause report, in February of 2022, the Cave Springs Police Department received a sexual assault complaint against Dr. Adam Maass. The victim told investigators that the alleged assault took place at a medical facility in Cave Springs in March 2021.

Records state the victim told investigators that Dr. Maass had touched her breast without her consent during a medical exam. Police say at least 10 other women have reported similar experiences with Dr. Maass.

The victim's medical records indicate that Dr. Maass did not document performing a breast exam in several different cases, according to the report.

Court records state that he also had been censured by the Arkansas State Medical Board for failing to have a chaperone present and for failing to document the breast exams.

According to Main Street Medical Associates, Dr. Maass has been in endocrinology for 17 years.

A warrant for Dr. Maass' arrest was issued on June 8 and he was booked into the Benton County jail the same day. He faces second-degree sexual assault charges.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details have been released at this time.

