Logan County deputies arrest suspect after woman shot inside home

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a sixteen-year-old boy in connection to a woman found dead inside her home, Sunday, Aug. 7.

The LCSO says the 911 Dispatch received a call that a woman was dead after being shot at a house on East State Highway 10 near Magazine.

LCSO Deputies and a Logan County EMS ambulance both arrived at the scene and found Julia Frost, 45, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds inside her home.

Investigators collected evidence and inspected the scene with the assistance of a special agent from the Arkansas State Police. A handgun that investigators believed to have been used by the suspect was later found in a pond behind the house.

Authorities arrested a sixteen-year-old boy on murder charges. Due to his age, the suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center.

The Logan County Coroner’s Office took possession of Frost's body and transported the body to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

