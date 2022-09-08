5 arrests made in connection to Fort Smith shooting

The Fort Smith Police have arrested five suspects in connection with a shooting incident that took place during a burglary in the 1800 block of North 34th Ct.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police announced multiple arrests were made in a shooting incident that took place on Tuesday, August 9.

According to Fort Smith Police, officers responded to a residential burglary where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Ct. Police say the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, and no injuries have been reported thus far.

Police say the suspects used a stun gun on the victim, and gunfire was exchanged outside of the home between at least two individuals involved in the incident.

According to the press release, detectives were able to identify and arrest five suspects from the incident, including two juveniles and three adults.

Felisha Mitchell Dumas, 36; Dominique Jones, 35; and Desmond Jones, 20, were taken to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center and charged with aggravated residential burglary. Additionally, Desmond Jones was charged with a terroristic act.

Police say the two juveniles were taken to the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center, where they were charged with aggravated residential burglary.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when available.

