Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning.
On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
Deputies reported to the scene and called Arkansas State Police to take over the investigation.
On Wednesday afternoon, state police said they are treating the case as a homicide.
The victim has not yet been identified and the body has been sent to the state crime lab to determine the manner and cause of death.
