Fort Smith Police are responding to a 2-car injury accident that occurred at 54th and Kelley Highway. Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are responding to a car crash involving injuries and causing delays.

Fort Smith officers are at the scene of a two-car injury accident that occurred at 54th and Kelley Highway.

Police say one individual is being transported to a local hospital for treatment.