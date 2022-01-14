Former LeFlore County undersheriff arrested, facing federal criminal charges

Former LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan faces federal charges for allegedly striking arrestees who were handcuffed and not resisting arrest in 2017.

LEFLORE, Okla. — Former LeFlore County undersheriff Kendall Morgan has been arrested and is facing multiple federal criminal charges for allegedly depriving arrestees of constitutional rights in 2017.

According to an indictment, Morgan is accused of striking detainees who were handcuffed and not resisting arrest. A federal jury awarded a man $4 million in 2019 in an excessive use-of-force case against Morgan. He is accused of ramming the man's motorcycle and striking him during the arrest.

Morgan was arrested Thursday, Jan. 14, in Shady Point, Okla., on three federal charges of deprivation of rights under color of law.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19, before Magistrate Judge Kimberly E. West in the Muskogee.