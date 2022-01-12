Mother and boyfriend arrested in connection to death of 2-month-old in Johnson County

A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection to the death of a 2-month-old baby.

HARTMAN, Ark. — A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection to the death of a 2-month-old baby in Johnson County.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), deputies were called to a home in Hartman for an unresponsive child during the early morning hours of Christmas day.

When they arrived, they found a 2-month-old baby that had passed away.

After an investigation, the coroner's office revealed that the infant sustained severe injuries which led to their death, according to the JCSO.

On Jan. 11, the child's mother, 21-year-old Megan Ward, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Nighton Collier, were arrested for the baby's death.

Ward faces charges of first-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a minor - first degree. At the same time, Collier was arrested on charges of hindering apprehension and a failure to appear warrant.

No further details surrounding this case have been released at this time.