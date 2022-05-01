Fayetteville Police arrest Tulsa homicide suspects

Brinlee Denison, 25, and Nicholas Johnson, 28, were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two homicide suspects wanted in Tulsa, Oklahoma were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 5 in Fayetteville.

According to a preliminary police report, Brinlee Denison, 25, and Nicholas Johnson, 28, were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Tulsa.

The report states that at 10:54 a.m. Fayetteville officers responded to the Whataburger on N. College Ave. in reference to the possible sighting of a homicide victim's vehicle from Tulsa.

Detectives with the Tulsa Police Department contacted Fayetteville Police to inform them of the victim's credit card being used at the Whataburger location. Tulsa Police also stated the victim's vehicle, a 2012 white Dodge Charger with an Oklahoma license plate, was also missing and presumed to have been stolen after the murder.

According to the report, several officers responded to the scene where they found Denison and Johnson sitting in the back of the white Dodge Charger, which was confirmed to be the victim's stolen car.

The two suspects were taken into custody without incident. The victim's credit cards were also in the suspects possession at the time of their arrests.

Denison and Johnson were taken to Fayetteville Police Department to be interviewed by Tulsa detectives.

The preliminary report states that at this time, Tulsa detectives are preparing arrest warrants for murder charges for both Denison and Johnson.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.