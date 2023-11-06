Fort Smith police release images of attempted ATM theft suspects

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) has released images of two suspects connected to an attempted ATM theft that took place on the morning of Sunday, June 11.
The theft took place at Simmons Bank located at 4200 Rogers Avenue.
Police say that despite the suspects not being able to steal the ATM, it still "resulted in significant property damage."
FSPD asks anyone with information on these two suspects is asked to contact them at 479-709-5100. Those who are interested in being eligible for a reward of up to $1000, are asked to submit their tips by calling Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME (7463).
Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.