Fort Smith police release images of attempted ATM theft suspects

Police say although the two were not able to steal the ATM, there was still extensive damage to the property.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) has released images of two suspects connected to an attempted ATM theft that took place on the morning of Sunday, June 11.

The theft took place at Simmons Bank located at 4200 Rogers Avenue.

Police say that despite the suspects not being able to steal the ATM, it still "resulted in significant property damage."

FSPD asks anyone with information on these two suspects is asked to contact them at 479-709-5100. Those who are interested in being eligible for a reward of up to $1000, are asked to submit their tips by calling Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME (7463).

