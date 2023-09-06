Fort Smith police search for suspect in attempted ATM theft

The suspect fled in a white truck after unsuccessfully trying to steal the ATM.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) say they are looking for a suspect in connection to an attempted ATM theft on the morning of Sunday, June 11.

Police say they responded to an alarm at Simmons Bank located at 4200 Rogers Avenue in the early morning.

FSPD says the suspect was not able to steal the ATM and "fled in a white pickup truck of unknown make and model".

Officials say this is still an active investigation and further details will be released to the public "when available and appropriate".

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device