Fort Smith police arrest 3 in connection to pawn shop burglary

Police say "a reported 14 firearms" were stolen from the pawn shop.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) arrested three people in connection to a pawn shop burglary that took place on Tuesday, June 6.

According to FSPD, 21-year-old Darius Cummings, along with two teenagers were arrested in connection to the 1st Choice Pawn burglary. Police say the teenagers are 16 and 17 years of age.

FSPD says they responded to the pawn shop's commercial alarm at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday where they found that a vehicle had backed into the pawnshop to gain access and reportedly stole 14 firearms.

1st Choice Pawn provided police with surveillance footage of the incident which led investigators to a stolen registered local business truck that was used to enter.

Police say the next day, they set up cameras in some "known areas" and during a traffic stop, arrested two people in connection to the burglary. During the arrest, police were also able to recover some of the stolen firearms including four pistols and an AR-15. A third suspect was arrested at another location shortly after, FSPD reported.

Officials say during a search, they were able to recover another stolen firearm, which makes six of the 14 weapons that were taken in the robbery recovered.

FSPD says they are still investigating and are expecting to make more arrests.

