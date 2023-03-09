x
Johnson City Park now open

The update includes all new inclusive equipment, a new layout, safe landing zones among other changes.

JOHNSON, Arkansas — The City of Johnson held a grand opening for the city park on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9 a.m.

The project was funded by the city through a matching grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. 

They also received assistance from the Northwest Arkansas Development District. 

Credit: KFSM
Johnson City Park opens

