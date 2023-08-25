Johnson County man arrested for manslaughter, accused of killing woman after hitting her with his Tahoe

Police report that forensic data from the Tahoe showed that the driver was traveling at 45 miles per hour five seconds before hitting the woman.

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO), Kyle Holman has been arrested and is facing a charge of manslaughter after a woman was found dead in his Chevrolet Tahoe.

On the scene, Holman reportedly "made utterances to law enforcement that he had run over [the woman]," which is consistent with injuries that emergency services reported on the body, according to court documents.

When interviewed, Holman allegedly stated that "he had been in an argument with [the woman] over drug use and that she left the residence. Holman said that it began to rain, so he and [another man] went to pick her up in Holman's Tahoe," but since the car had no passenger mirror and the black glass was missing and covered in plastic, he "impacted and ran over" the woman.

In court documents, it is stated that Holman and another man put her in the car, where they brought her to another house and 911 was called.

In the interview, Holman reportedly admitted to using meth two days prior, and a blood test "showed the presence of amphetamine and meth in Holman's system on the day of the event."

Police report that forensic data from the Tahoe showed that the driver was traveling 45 miles per hour five seconds before hitting the woman and that brakes were not used until two seconds before the crash.

According to JCSO, if convicted, Holman could face up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

