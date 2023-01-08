Deputies: 9-year-old boy killed, 7-year-old injured after accidental shooting in Johnson County

The sheriff's office says no other information will be released at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two young boys were accidentally shot in Johnson County Monday night, officials say. One of the boys died as a result of the incident while the other was treated at a nearby hospital and has been released.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in at 8:23 p.m. on Monday, July 31, reporting an accidental shooting involving a 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy in the Lutherville community.

The children's parents reportedly met Johnson County emergency responders in the city of Lamar. From there, JCSO said the boys were transported to a nearby hospital where the 9-year-old boy died. The 7-year-old was treated and released, officials said.

The sheriff's office says no other information will be released at this time, however, "it does not appear there will be criminal charges based off the initial investigation."

Once the investigation is finished, JCSO said it will release more information.

The Johnson County Criminal Investigation Division, Johnson County Coroner’s Office and the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation division are working together in the investigation.