Johnson County Westside cancels football game after 4 junior high athletes hospitalized

According to school officials, all students are reportedly now at home and doing well.

Example video title will go here for this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Arkansas — According to the Superintendent of Johnson County Westside School District Brad Kent, on August 24, 2023, while playing against Dover, four middle school student-athletes ended up being sent to the hospital due to dehydration and overheating.

They are all reportedly now at home and doing well.

Kent said "Out of an abundance of caution for our senior high athletes, we have chosen not to play our Friday night game tonight. We just don’t have the personnel to rotate our athletes out of the game, in this heat, to play it safely."

5NEWS will update this article as more information becomes available.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device