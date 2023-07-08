Fort Smith unsolved murder documentary now on Amazon Prime Video

Melissa Witt was abducted in 1994 at Bowling World in Fort Smith. After over a month of searching, she was found dead in the Ozark National Forest.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A documentary on a Fort Smith cold case is now on Amazon Prime Video.

The documentary is called "Uneven Ground: The Melissa Witt Story."

The documentary is based on the unsolved murder of Melissa Witt. It was directed by LaDonna Humphrey, co-founder of All the Lost Girls (ALG) and NWA True Crime Fest. ALG is an organization that focuses on "finding justice for female strangulation cold cases in the United States." and is "dedicated to the memory of Melissa Witt," according to its website.

Her murder has yet to be solved and her case was the focus of this year's NWA True Crime Fest, where Amazon picked up the story, according to Humphrey.

The documentary description on Amazon Prime Video reads:

"Determined to find answers, LaDonna Humphrey and her investigative team spent eight years on a journey like no other. Never before seen case files, interviewing witnesses and potential suspects, and working alongside retired detectives to find justice."

Humphrey says she is hopeful this documentary will help solve the case.

"For eight long years, my team put their heart and soul into our documentary, 'Uneven Ground: The Melissa Witt Story'. Their dedication and passion, however, goes far beyond just telling Melissa Witt's Story. It's grown into an active effort to find justice for a 19-year-old young woman they never knew. So, when this film took off on YouTube with almost a million views and then when Amazon Prime picked the film up, we were all so humbled and hopeful because we know that this kind of national attention is the key to cracking Melissa's cold case wide open. I believe that her story being told on the Amazon Prime platform will usher in the justice that we have been fighting so hard for." said Humphrey.

