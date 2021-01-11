Nonprofit making sure Missy Witt cold case stays front & center

A nonprofit called All the Lost Girls launched a billboard campaign on November 1 that put her picture in four highly-traveled areas of Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A nonprofit called All the Lost Girls is fighting to find the killer of 19-year-old Melissa Witt by making sure her story stays front and center.

The billboards are meant to generate tips on the abduction and murder of Witt.

Here's where you can see the Billboards:

5098 Phoenix Ave / I-540, facing west

Rogers Ave / Country Club facing east

Zero Street / Hwy 45 facing west

I-540 / Zero Street facing north

The group says people should know what happened to her because they may remember seeing something to help solve the case.

"On December 1, 1994, Melissa Witt vanished from the Bowling World parking lot in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Six weeks later, on January 13, 1995, two trappers hunting near Turner Bend in the Ozark National Forest discovered Melissa's nude body. Melissa had been strangled. The killer took her clothing, shoes, and jewelry -- including a Mickey Mouse watch with a brown band," a release from the group read.