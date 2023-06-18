River Valley tornado hit early Father's Day morning

Around 1:10 a.m. Sunday a rain-wrapped tornado touched down in Logan County and tracked northeast over the Arkansas River into Johnson County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — A tornado touched down in the early morning of Sunday, June 18 in eastern Logan County, crossed over the Arkansas River and I-40, and proceeded to hit Lamar and Knoxville, Arkansas.

Tap HERE for a current look at storms.

We have some preliminary information that will be updated and corrected once official surveys arrive from the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

ESTIMATED LOCATION

The debris ball on the tornado formed south and southwest of Scranton near Prairie View, Arkansas. However, the tornado may have touched down a few moments before, just east of Subiaco. It tracked northeast over the Arkansas River and into south Lamar or north Knoxville.

INJURIES, FATALITIES, AND DAMAGE

No reports of injuries or fatalities have been reported. However, lots of damage has been reported with trees down, power lines down, and chicken houses destroyed. Expect more reports to arrive throughout the day.

As of 6 a.m., roughly a half million power outages were reported across Arkansas and Oklahoma combined.

This is a look at the radar as the storm rushed through the River Valley. Outside the tornado, we had 70+ MPH winds causing damage and knocking out power.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

-5NEWS Weather Team

Related Articles How will a strengthening El Niño impact Arkansas this summer

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device