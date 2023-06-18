Overnight severe weather leaves thousands without power

The OG&E outage map currently shows 93,351 customers without power.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Severe weather overnight left thousands without power in our area on Father's Day, June 18.

OG&E says the severe weather damaged "power poles, lines and equipment attached to poles," leaving many of its service areas without electricity.

At around 6:30 a.m., OG&E reported 124,000 customers without power. The OG&E outage map currently shows 93,351 customers without power.

How long?

OG&E says its crews have been working on the issue "and continue working around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible until every customer has service."

Crews are currently working to review the damage and until they complete the review, OG&E says a "restoration update" will be released to its customers.

The process:

OG&E says they work to restore power in the following order:

Inspection of OG&E equipment and facilities

Power plants

Transmission Lines & Substation

Power Lines

Essential services such as hospitals, police stations and fire departments

Neighborhoods

Individual homes

Safety

OG&E warns customers of downed power lines. They say they may still have electricity and are dangerous. OG&E says you should stay away from them and "anything they are touching." To report a downed power line, you can call 1-800-552-6870.

What can I do?

OG&E says customers can report outages in the following ways:

Online at OGE.com/outages. Those signed up to myOGEalerts can text the word "OUT" to 32001. By calling 1-800-552-6870.

If you have already reported the outage and are waiting for restoration, you can monitor the outages on the OG&E map. While you're waiting, OG&E says it is a good idea to make sure your property does not have anything that can impede crews to access the property that is in your control including pets.

OG&E says its crews will remove tree limbs or debris that are in the way of the power line and put them on the curb. OG&E is not in charge of throwing them away as they are quickly trying to move on to the next customer.

To view this map live, click here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device