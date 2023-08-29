Arkansas emergency services travel to the frontline in Florida for Hurricane Idalia

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and Pafford Ambulance Services in Arkansas are making their way to the Gulf Coast of Florida to assist Florida residents with resources.

ROGERS, Ark. — As Category 3 Hurricane Idalia makes its way to the Gulf Coast of Florida, organizations in Northwest Arkansas gear up to provide any assistance they can.

One nonprofit organization, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is comprised of serving members of the military and veterans, along with first responders who give back to their nation through the Continued Service and Disaster Response (CSDR) program.

Members are preparing to drive and fly to Florida to provide relief efforts such as removing trees from houses, laying tarp over roofs, and clearing roads.

The CSDR Director Jeff Watts says services like these can typically cost upwards of $5,000 dollars, but Sheep Dog does it for free.

"We just want to get it done for you. We have the training, we have the background, we have the experience to be able to go in to safely perform these tasks. And then we wish them a happy day and move on to the next one," says Watts.

While Sheep Dog will work to fix the damage done post-landfall, Pafford Emergency Medical Services (EMS) deployed into the area last Sunday to begin evacuating as many people as possible.

Pafford EMS specializes in pre and post-hospital healthcare, ranging from basic life support response to critical care ground and air response. Their goal is to get everyone out and give the necessary medical services needed before they are caught in the height of the storm.

The Bella Vista Fire Department has also stated that they have a crew on standby to be sent out to Florida, saying that their thoughts "are with those in the path of this storm and those who have traveled to help out in the aftermath."

Jamie Pafford-Greshman, President and CEO of Pafford EMS says, "A lot of people ask, 'Why are you sending ambulances all the way from Arkansas?' Most people don't realize when a hurricane happens, they don't utilize the resources of the states connected to them because of the possibility of other storms brewing up."

"And getting in there within a 12 or 24 hour window is important for the providers to respond," she adds.

Both organizations have a plethora of supplies to help support those in need. While Sheep Dog is sending items like diapers, baby wipes, and toilet paper in, Pafford EMS has three supply trailers packed to the brim with medical supplies, drugs, and equipment for patient care.

To learn more about these organizations you can visit Sheepdog and Pafford EMS' websites.

