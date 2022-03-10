Arkansas volunteers headed to Florida to provide relief

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance departed on Sunday from Rogers to provide relief in the Fort Meyers area.

ROGERS, Ark. — Locals from Northwest Arkansas are headed to Florida to provide relief after Hurricane Ian.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance has been working all week long in preparation for hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida.

With chapters in western and eastern Florida, they're ready to provide relief to the communities impacted.

"It's bad. I mean, it's, it's either you have nothing, or there's damage, right? And so many areas I can't even get into either the roads are gone, or debris is just covering everything."

The CEO and founder of Sheepdog Sergeant Major Lance Nutt explains that it may prove difficult to provide assistance as Interstate 75 in Florida has been impacted by Hurricane Ian.

"A portion of it's been destroyed. So we're going to have to find some unique ways to get to a few different destinations. Ultimately, the Fort Myers area is where we're headed. But where exactly and what community around Fort Myers, we don't know just yet," said the Sergeant Major. "They've all been hit so bad, that ultimately we could end up just about any community and make a difference."

Founded in 2010, Sheepdog members bring years of military or first responder experience. Bob Corscadden has been with Sheepdog for eight years as a veteran in the Marine Corps.

"We're used to being in really bad places, and trying to help people in less than good circumstances," Corscadden said. "So the ability to go in, assess the situation, use the tools at hand, to be able to have the maximum amount of impact that's kind of experienced, we all have."

The relief team headed to Florida is taking chainsaws, medical supplies, food and water. During the team safety meeting, the Sergeant Major said the most important tool was a good attitude.

"There's a sense of loss and a lack of hope, and belief that things are going to get better," said Sergeant Major Nutt. "That's what we strive to do the most good in, is helping people to appreciate that one that others care about them, and that things are going to get better."

"By helping others, we are able to help ourselves and help those veterans and first responders that need a little bit of extra kick to get re-engaged," said Corscadden.

The Northwest Arkansas relief team will be in Florida for about a week. The Sergeant Major says they'll assess the situation at the end of the week in case they need to extend the relief.

If you want to donate or possibly volunteer, you can visit the Sheepdog website at Sheepdogia.org.

