Gymbacks upset #8 LSU in front of sold out crowd

In the program's first ever sold out meet at Barnhill Arena the Arkansas gymnastics team took down #8 LSU.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in program history, Barnhill Arena was sold out for an Arkansas gymnastics meet. The Gymbacks certainly gave the crowd a show by upsetting #8 LSU, 197.475-197.250.

The Razorbacks final score was a program record at Barnhill Arena.

Bentonville graduate Lauren Williams continued to dominate vault with a 9.925. Cami Weaver put together a 9.875.

Lauren Williams is her. pic.twitter.com/4t6ZDxJBGX — Arkansas Razorback Gymnastics 🐗 (@RazorbackGym) January 28, 2023

The Hogs then put together a season high score of 49.350 on bars. Norah Flatley led the team with a 9.925. The team would mimic that effort on beam thanks to a 9.900's from Flatley and Cally Swaney. The 49.250 was also a season high.

The Razorbacks went into the night's final routine with a chance to pull off the upset. The Hogs would do exactly that with Leah Smith leading the way with a 9.950. Williams was second on the team with a 9.925.

It was the Razorbacks first SEC of the season and best score of the season. Arkansas is back at Bud Walton Arena next Friday to host Florida.

Related Articles Hogs comeback attempt falls short in loss to Alabama

Related Articles Hogs run away from LSU for second straight win

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device