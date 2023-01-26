Hogs comeback attempt falls short in loss to Alabama

Arkansas erases ten-point deficit but would suffer its third straight loss.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time this season Arkansas has lost three straight games after falling to Alabama, 69-66. It's the first time the Hogs have lost to the Tide since January of 2018.

Arkansas hit three, three pointers in the opening minutes of the game to take an early 11-5 lead, but then the offense would hit a dry spell. Alabama would take advantage, ending the first quarter on a 13-0 run. The Tide led 18-11 after the first.

Erynn Barnum would carry the offense in the second quarter scoring eight points to keep the deficit at single digits. Samara Spencer beat the buzzer and the Hogs trailed, 36-30 at halftime.

Alabama shot 57% from the field in the opening half and was 6-11 from beyond the arc. Brittan Davis had a game high 13 points for the Tide.

Arkansas would open the second half of a 7-0 run to retake the lead. Alabama though would strike back and take a 51-50 lead into the fourth quarter.

Trailing by three with 18 seconds to play, Makayla Daniels would hit a clutch three pointer to tie the game at 66. Alabama would respond on the other end.

Hannah Barber hit a three herself, to give the Tide a 69-66 lead with eight seconds to play. Arkansas was unable to tie the game, falling to Alabama by three points.

Barnum had a team high 20 points and nine rebounds. The Razorbacks shot just 37% from the field.

Arkansas is back at home on Sunday afternoon to host Ole Miss.

