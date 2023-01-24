Hogs run away from LSU for second straight win

Arkansas uses dominate first-half to take down the Tigers and move to 3-5 in SEC play

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On a snowy night in Fayetteville, the Arkansas offense provided the heat, winning the rematch with LSU 60-40. The Hogs have won consecutive SEC games for the first time this season and are now 3-5 in conference.

The Razorbacks were sporting all pink jerseys in honor of breast cancer awareness.

Devo Davis continued his hot stretch, scoring seven of the Razorbacks first 15 points. LSU started the game 2-9 from the field with nine turnovers.

The Hogs dominated from the opening tip, but really took off half way through the opening frame. The Razorbacks would go on a 15-0 first half to run and finished the half on an extended 23-2 run.

That’s as fired up as I’ve ever seen Musselman celebrate on the court.



Its an absolute beat down right now at BWA, as the Hogs lead 30-11, with every play getting the crowd that much more amped up.#WPS — Jonathan Acosta (@_jacosta) January 25, 2023

Arkansas would take a 38-14 lead into halftime after shooting 58% from the field. 14 points for LSU was its lowest scoring half of the season, the Tigers shot twelve percent.

Davis had a game high twelve first half points on 5-5 shooting. Anthony Black had ten points, while the Hogs had 14 points off turnovers.

A 21 TO 2 RUN pic.twitter.com/MGnvIa8HLD — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 25, 2023

LSU wouldn't go down without a fight. The Tigers began the second half on a 12-2 run and would get the deficit to just ten in the first five minutes. Adam Miller, who went scoreless in the first half, had eight quick points out of the break.

The Hogs began the second half shooting 1-10 with six turnovers. An offensive lapse allowed the Tigers to get back into the game.

The Arkansas offense would find its rhythm again, scoring on four straight possessions to get the lead back to 20. The Razorbacks have four scorers in double-figures with Ricky Council and Makhi Mitchell both with ten.

Davis finished with a game high 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Black had 14 points, while Mitchell finished just shy of a double-double with eight rebounds.

Arkansas is back in action at #17 Baylor on Saturday for the SEC/Big 12 challenge. Tip off is set for 3 p.m. from Waco.