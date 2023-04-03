Arkansas wins men's indoor track and field NCAA championship

Razorbacks become first program since 2016 to sweep both men's and women's NCAA indoor titles.

Just about two and a half hours after the Arkansas women claimed an indoor track and field title, the Arkansas men made it a clean sweep for the Razorbacks in Albuquerque.

The Razorbacks secured the men's NCAA indoor championship Saturday night, securing the 21st indoor title in Arkansas track and field history and the 49th overall NCAA championship in program history. It is the school's first men's indoor track and field title since 2013.

Arkansas becomes the first school to sweep both men's and women's indoor titles in the same year since Oregon did so in 2016.

Carey McLeod stood out for the Arkansas men on the first day of competition, winning gold in the long jump. He got the distance he needed on his last jump, which measured 27 feet, 6.75 inches.

In the men's triple jump, freshman Jaydon Hibbert took gold for Arkansas, as his 57-6.5 set a school, collegiate, Jamaican and World U20 record.