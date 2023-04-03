Arkansas wins NCAA women's indoor track and field championship, 4x400 sets world record

Razorbacks capture fourth indoor national championship in program history

For the fourth time in program history, Arkansas is the NCAA champion in indoor women's track and field.

The Razorbacks captured the national championship Saturday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with a win in the 4x400 relay cementing Arkansas over second-place Texas.

The national championship comes after Arkansas won the SEC title just two weeks ago. The previous national titles in women's indoor track and field came in 2015, 2019, and 2021. It is the seventh overall national championship for Lance Harter and the women's track and field program.

As part of the winning performance, standout Britton Wilson set an American and collegiate indoor record in the 400 meters, winning the event in 49.48 seconds. It marks Wilson's second individual NCAA title after winning the outdoor 400-meter hurdles last summer.

Wilson was also part of the title-clinching 4x400 relay on Saturday, with the Razorbacks not only smashing their own collegiate record in the event, but also breaking the world record in the process.

Arkansas' team of Amber Anning, Joanne Reid, Rosey Effiong, and Wilson running anchor finished in 3:21:75, beating Texas by just under four seconds and topping the 3:24:09 collegiate record the Hogs set last year. The previous world record was set by Russia in 2006 with a time of 3:23:37.

Another gold medal performance came from pole vaulter Amanda Fassold (14-7.25), who earned the seventh gold medal by a Razorback in the NCAA indoor pole vault.