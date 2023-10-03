Razorbacks clinch series against Louisiana Tech 6-1 behind McEntire's complete game

The Bryant, Ark. native delivered a career performance, allowing just three hits and striking out six Bulldog batters in the victory.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Will McEntire delivered the best start not only of the season, but of his career Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Bryant, Ark. native tossed a complete-game against Louisiana Tech as Arkansas (12-2) clinched the series with a 6-1 victory. The redshirt-junior righty allowed only one earned run on just three hits while striking out six Bulldog batters, all on 97 pitches.

McEntire's complete game is the first nine-inning complete game tossed by a Razorback pitcher since Dominic Taccolini did so in 2016 in a 1-0 victory over Kentucky in Lexington.

Saturday's win marks the third straight decision McEntire has won, as he improves to 3-0 on the season in five starts.

As the right-hander brushed past the Bulldog lineup, he received early run support from the Arkansas bats.

Brady Slavens opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI double to left field that scored Jared Wegner.

Arkansas tripled its lead in the following inning thanks to back-to-back home runs.

Kendall Diggs crushed a full-count pitch to left to put the Hogs up 2-0. In the following at-bat, Greenwood native Peyton Holt launched a 403-foot homer to center field to give Arkansas a 3-0 advantage.

Jace Bohrofen added to the lead in the fourth inning with the Hogs' third solo home run of the game. His 343-foot home run bounced off the Hunt Performance Center in right field, marking the fourth-straight game Bohrofen has homered in. The outfielder is off to a hot start this season, batting a team-leading .452.

The teams traded runs in the fifth, with Jared Wegner adding an RBI single in the eighth to put Arkansas up 6-1.