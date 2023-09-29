Final scores | Football Friday Night Week 5

Here are the final scores from games played in 5COUNTRY during Football Friday Week Five (Sept. 29, 2023).

ARKANSAS, USA — The high school football season is here and Football Friday Night is where 5NEWS covers all local high school teams from Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley and into Oklahoma.

Here are the final scores and links to highlights of games played during Week Three of high school football games on Friday, Sept. 29.

Game highlights can be found on our YouTube Channel. For the latest information surrounding the teams in 5COUNTRY, click here.

Final Scores & Highlights

Friday, Sept. 29

Scoreboard