Final scores | Football Friday Night Week 5

ARKANSAS, USA — The high school football season is here and Football Friday Night is where 5NEWS covers all local high school teams from Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley and into Oklahoma.
Here are the final scores and links to highlights of games played during Week Three of high school football games on Friday, Sept. 29.
Game highlights can be found on our YouTube Channel. For the latest information surrounding the teams in 5COUNTRY, click here.
Final Scores & Highlights
Friday, Sept. 29
- Mansfield at Greenland (Watch highlight video here)
- Mansfield: 65
- Greenland: 0
- Booneville at West Fork (Watch highlight video here)
- Booneville: 40
- West Fork: 0
- Clarksville at Shiloh (Watch highlight video here)
- Clarksville: 10
- Shiloh: 53
- Bentonville West at Springdale (Watch highlight video here)
- Bentonville West: 47
- Springdale: 22
- Rogers at Fayetteville (Watch highlight video here)
- Rogers: 42
- Fayetteville: 47
- Southside at Bentonville (Watch highlight video here)
- Southside: 35
- Bentonville: 50
- Gravette at Lincoln (Watch highlight video here)
- Gravette: 36
- Lincoln: 34
- Huntsville at Elkins (Watch highlight video here)
- Huntsville: 0
- Elkins: 63
- Greenbrier at Greenwood (Watch highlight video here)
- Greenbrier: 7
- Greenwood: 35
- Lavaca at Hackett (Watch highlight video here)
- Lavaca: 35
- Hackett: 42
Scoreboard
App users can utilize the search feature to find the game they're looking for quickly. You can also change the scores of games by changing the date.