Regional

Two Missouri teens, missing since May 25, found dead

Authorities say the teens left on May 25 and told relatives they were going to look at flood waters.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com
CHADWICK, Mo. — Two southwestern Missouri teenagers who had been missing since May 25 have been found dead in a vehicle that left the roadway and went down a steep ravine. 

KYTV-TV reports that the bodies of Braden Allen Tuck and Damien James Grant were found Thursday near Chadwick in Christian County. Both were 18 and from Forsyth.  

Authorities say Tuck and Grant left on May 25 and told relatives they were going to look at flood waters. 

After they didn’t return home, crews launched an extensive search.  

On Thursday, passing drivers spotted a crashed SUV. The bodies of the two teenagers were found inside the SUV. 

