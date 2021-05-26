2 arrested, 1 dead after shooting in southwest Missouri

Tuesday night, police officers and sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting incident on Stephens Drive in Anderson, Missouri.

ANDERSON, Missouri — Two suspects are in police custody following a fatal shooting in southwest Missouri.

Once on scene, deputies found a man injured from apparent gunshot wounds, the McDonald County Sheriff's Office reports.

EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During an investigation into the shooting, deputies learned that the victim had been confronted at his home by two males. The sheriff's office says the men accused the victim of hiding someone they were looking for and began fighting with him. At some point during the altercation, both suspects pulled out handguns and shots were exchanged. The victim was hit several times, the sheriff's office says.

The two suspects fled the scene.

Detectives were able to identify both suspects and began searching for them.

An attorney for the suspects arranged a surrender for both men to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office.