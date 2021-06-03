x
Wagoner man hit, killed while walking along train tracks

A train pulling 138 cars struck the man Thursday morning.
OKAY, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train in northeast Oklahoma. 

According to a release from Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Roger Wiley, 62, of Wagoner, was walking along train tracks one mile northwest of Okay, Okla., around 9:00 a.m. Thursday (June 3). 

OHP reports that a Union Pacific Train pulling 138 cars driving by Michael Kane, 33, of Van Buren, Ark., struck Wiley. 

Wiley was pronounced dead by Wagoner EMS at the scene.

Police are investigating Wiley's condition before he was hit. 

