Wagoner man hit, killed while walking along train tracks

A train pulling 138 cars struck the man Thursday morning.

OKAY, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train in northeast Oklahoma.

According to a release from Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Roger Wiley, 62, of Wagoner, was walking along train tracks one mile northwest of Okay, Okla., around 9:00 a.m. Thursday (June 3).

OHP reports that a Union Pacific Train pulling 138 cars driving by Michael Kane, 33, of Van Buren, Ark., struck Wiley.

Wiley was pronounced dead by Wagoner EMS at the scene.