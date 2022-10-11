Tyson donates 100,000 pounds of food to help with disaster relief efforts in Oklahoma after recent storms

Tyson Foods is donating 400,000 meals to support communities like Broken Bow, Idabel and Choctaw Nation after damage from recent storms.

SPRINGDALE, Ark — Tyson Foods announced that it is donating more than 100,000 pounds of protein to support communities in Oklahoma that were impacted by recent storms. The donation will provide an equivalent of 400,000 meals to those in need.

Broken Bow, Idabel, and Choctaw Nation tribal citizens are among those who will receive the donation from Tyson.

“Having a partner like Tyson Foods give such needed resources to our tribal members and communities in the Choctaw Nation means so much to us,” said Teresa Jackson, senior executive officer of Tribal Services for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. “We appreciate their contributions and are praying for those impacted by the recent storms.”

The company also announced that part of the donations will serve Tyson team members, volunteers and first responders who were also affected by the storms.

Team members are encouraged to apply to Tyson's "Helping Hands" program which offers financial assistance to employees following a disaster or personal hardship.

“Our hearts go out to those who suffered damage in Southeast Oklahoma and want to do our part to help the people affected,” said David Bray, group president, poultry, Tyson Foods. “We’re working with our local community partners to amplify their support and do our best to help those in need.”

