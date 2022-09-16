Tyson Foods donates 50,000 masks to Marshall Islands amid COVID-19 outbreak

The country’s president recently issued a health disaster proclamation due to the rising number of positive COVID cases.

Tyson Foods is donating 50,000 masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) to help the Marshall Islands' struggle with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I would like to thank Tyson Foods once again for this generous contribution,” said Eldon Alik, Republic of the Marshall Islands Consul General. “Tyson Foods have always been a great friend and supporter of the Marshallese people, not only in Arkansas but also in the islands. As it was during the pandemic in Arkansas, Tyson Foods is again stepping up to fill a need. Thank you!”

“We’re proud to support The Marshall Islands and help them stay safe,” said Hector Gonzalez, Head of Labor and Team Member Relations. “Northwest Arkansas is home to one of the largest Marshallese populations in the continental U.S. and the Marshall Islanders are vital members of the Tyson team and our community.”

Officials say this is just one of the many ways Tyson has supported the Marshallese community.

The company recently awarded the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese (ACOM) a $25,000 community grant to fund programming that supports the Marshallese community in Arkansas.

