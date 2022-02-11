Voting in Oklahoma: What to know before you cast your vote
Here's everything you need to know before voting in the 2022 Oklahoma general election.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Republicans have had complete control of Oklahoma for more than a decade and currently control both U.S. Senate seats, and all five U.S. House seats and enjoy super majorities in the state House and Senate.
Donald Trump won the state by more than 33 percentage points in 2020, including every one of the state’s 77 counties.
There are a number of ways you can vote in the general election.
For voters, it's important to know where and how to register to vote and check if you are registered.
Here are some important dates to keep an eye out for ahead of November 8. As always, remember to bring a valid government-issued ID.
Basics: Important voting dates to know
- Early Voting: Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Friday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- For statewide elections only, you may also vote early the Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- General Election: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 (times may vary by county)
What to bring: Extensive list of what to bring to the ballot box
You will need to show ID to vote in Oklahoma. You may show your Voter Identification card issued to you by your County Election Board. You may also show any document issued by the United States, the State of Oklahoma, or a federally recognized tribal government if it includes your name (must substantially match your name in the precinct registry), a photo, and an expiration date that is later than the election in which you are voting.
Acceptable forms include:
- Oklahoma driver's license
- Oklahoma ID Card
- US passport
- Tribal ID
- US military ID
- Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot and prove your identity by signing a sworn affidavit.
Candidates and races: Details on who's running in Oklahoma on November 8
Governor
- Gov. Kevin Stitt (R)
- Joy Hofmeister (D)
- Natalie Bruno (L)
- Ervin Stone Yen (I)
Lt. Governor
- Matt Pinnell (R)
- Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard (D)
U.S. Senate
- Markwayne Mullin (R)
- Kendra Horn (D)
- Robert Murphy (L)
- Ray Woods (I)
- James Lankford (R)
- Madison Horn (D)
- Kenneth Blevins (L)
- Michael Delaney (I)
Attorney General
- Gentner F. Drummond (R)
- Lynda Steele (L)
U.S. Rep. District 2:
- Josh Brecheen (R)
- Naomi Andrews (D)
- Bulldog Ben Robinson (I)
The AP may call a statewide or U.S. House race in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or less, if we determine the lead is too large for a recount to change the outcome. Oklahoma has no mandatory recount requirement for races with candidates.
Frequently asked questions: What else should I know?
Q: What has changed since the 2020 election?
A: A new law made absentee request deadline the third Monday (22 days) before Election Day. Another outlines new ID requirements when applying for an absentee ballot.
Q: What do turnout vote and advance vote look like?
A: Based on early data, the total expected vote count is about 81% compared to the final total vote count for the 2020 General Election.
Q: How long does counting votes usually take?
A: In the 2020 general election, the first results were reported at 7:19 p.m. and nearly 100% by 12:31 a.m.
Q: What happens after election day?
A: Provisional ballot results are released at 5 p.m. CST on the Friday after Election Day. There is no mandatory recount requirement for races with candidates. A nonmandatory recount must be requested before 5 p.m. CST on the Friday after Election Day and completed no later than 45 days after Election Day.
