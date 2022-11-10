Oklahoma class reintegrates by gender amid investigation of teacher's use of slur

The Oklahoma State Department of Education is investigating the Talihina School District after parents claim their son's 5th-grade teacher used an anti-gay slur.

TALIHINA, Okla. — An Oklahoma 5th-grade class is being reintegrated after being separated by gender. This comes about a month after an investigation was launched into the teacher's use of an anti-gay slur on a student.

In September, Talihina parents Jonathon and Amber Stepp said a 5th-grade teacher encouraged students to call their son an anti-gay slur after horseplaying with another boy.

The Stepps then went to the Oklahoma State Department of Education, which launched its own investigation.

"It feels like to me that they're doing the bare minimum," said Jonathon Stepp.

The Stepps' are frustrated with Talihina Public Schools, saying more action should've been taken.

"The state has told us we have handled this extremely professionally, we’ve done what we were supposed to do," said Talihina Schools Superintendent Jason Lockhart during a school board meeting on Oct. 10.

Lockhart says he can't say much about the investigation. He says he has been in contact with the department of education throughout the process.

Lockhart tells 5NEWS that the alleged incident is a first for this teacher and he is still employed at this point.

"I'll tell you, with the utmost certainty," said Lockhart. "There has never been a complaint against this teacher, prior to this, of any kind… that's come to the administration. Both at the site or at the district level."

"He should not be teaching children in any setting at all," Amber said.

Other parents in the school district agree. "It’s despicable behavior by an adult. He's being paid by our tax dollars to abuse our children," said Talihina parent Sarah Sharp. "He should be fired.”

"He is totally incompetent as an educator," said Michael Carroll, step-parent to two Talihina students.

Sharp says her kids are familiar with the teacher. Her daughter was in his class last year and she says this is not an isolated incident.

"He asked us if we wanted to play 'f-slur tag' and it honestly shocked me a lot," she said.

Sharp's son had his first day out of the teacher's classroom and in an integrated one.

"I was moved into the girls' classroom and it was pretty jarring," he said.

The Stepps say what is jarring is the school's response to the incident.

"That’s why we had to go to the state department," Jonathon said. "Talk to somebody who’s not in the good ol' boy system.”

"We’re not bad guys," Lockhart said. "We’re trying to do things right, we really are."

The Stepps say their son has been out of the classroom since August 29 but will return Tuesday, October 11.

During the board meeting, there was no public comment for parents to speak. they were asked to sign-up to speak at next month's board meeting.

