Arkansas voting guide for November 2022 election

Example video title will go here for this video

Here's a rundown of everything you need to know before casting your ballot in the General Election this November.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas.

There are a number of ways you can vote in the general election.

For voters, it's important to know where and how to register to vote and check if you are registered.

Voting in Arkansas

While most Arkansans know that you'll be able to head to the polls to make your voice heard on Nov. 8, there are other important dates to keep an eye out for ahead of the big day. As always, remember to bring a valid government-issued ID.

Early voting : Monday, Oct. 24 - Monday, Nov. 7 (times may vary by county)

: Monday, Oct. 24 - Monday, Nov. 7 (times may vary by county) Deadline to request an absentee ballot : Tuesday, Nov. 1

: Tuesday, Nov. 1 Deadline to return absentee ballot by mail : Tuesday, Nov. 8 by 7:30 p.m. (in-person deadline is Nov. 4).

: Tuesday, Nov. 8 by 7:30 p.m. (in-person deadline is Nov. 4). General election : Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Click here to find a voting location near you.

What to bring

You will need to show an ID to vote in Arkansas. Acceptable forms of ID include:

Arkansas driver's license

Arkansas photo identification card

concealed handgun carry license

United States passport

employee badge or identification document issued by an accredited postsecondary education institution in the State of Arkansas

United States military identification document

public assistance identification card if the card shows a photograph of the person to whom the document or identification card was issued

voter verification card

If you're voting for the first time in Arkansas, registered to vote by mail, and didn't submit a copy of your ID when you registered, you will need to show your ID to vote. Acceptable forms include:

Driver's license or non-driver's license ID

Current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or another government document with your name and address

Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide I.D., you will be able to vote a provisional ballot. In order for your provisional ballot to be counted, you must return to your county board of election commissioners or county clerk by noon the Monday following the election and present a document or identification card meeting the requirements described above.

Learn more by visiting the Arkansas Secretary of State's website or contacting your local election office.

What to expect:

An election official will ask you to state your name, address and date of birth.

The election official will request you provide an approved form of I.D.

If you registered by mail after January 1, 2003, and did not submit the required I.D. with your voter registration application, you may be required to show I.D. to vote a regular ballot. Types of additional I.D., which must show the name and address of the voter, include a current and valid photo I.D.or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document.

If you don’t present the necessary identification, the election official will instruct you on voting a Provisional Ballot.

In a primary election, you must state the party primary in which you wish to vote. If you don’t wish to cast a party ballot, you may choose to vote in the nonpartisan races only(which may include judicial and prosecuting attorney races, and other local issues such as tax increases).

In a primary election, you’re allowed to vote only one party’s ballot or the nonpartisan ballot. The election official records which party’s ballot you choose.

Next, you will sign the Precinct Voter Registration List, and the election official will add your name to the list of voters.

The election official will give you a ballot or direct you to a voting machine.

You will go alone to a voting booth and mark your ballot. You are allowed five minutes to vote.

If you vote a paper ballot, you will deposit it into the ballot box or an electronic scanner.

Other stories on 2022 elections in Arkansas: