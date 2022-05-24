Primary Election Results | Arkansas Attorney General Race

On Tuesday, Arkansas voters will determine nominees for races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and the U.S. Senate.

ARKANSAS, USA — 9:25 p.m. Update: Arkansas Lt. Governor Tim Griffin has won the Republican nominee in the Arkansas attorney general race.

Arkansans are headed to the polls this Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting to determine who will appear on ballots during the 2022 midterm elections in November.

The polls open at 7:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

Below are the results for the Republican primary (no Democratic candidates). The winner will face Independent primary candidate Gerhard Langguth and Democratic primary candidate Jesse Gibson in the November election.

Arkansas Attorney General primary candidates and results:

(Results will update after polls close at 7:30)

Leon Jones Jr. - Former director of the Arkansas Department of Labor and the first Black person to run the agency. He is also the executive director of the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission.

Former director of the Arkansas Department of Labor and the first Black person to run the agency. He is also the executive director of the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission. Lt. Governor Tim Griffin - Current Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin is vying to be selected as the state's next attorney general. Griffin has served as the lieutenant governor since 2014. He has served in the U.S. Army Reserve, Judge Advocate General's Crops, for over 25 years.

