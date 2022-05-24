Primary Election Results | Arkansas U.S. Senate Race

On Tuesday, Arkansas voters will determine nominees for races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and the U.S. Senate.

ARKANSAS, USA — 9:05 p.m. Update: The Associated Press has declared Sen. John Boozman as the winner of the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate primary race. The Democratic nominee has not been determined yet.

Arkansans are headed to the polls this Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting to determine who will appear on ballots during the 2022 midterm elections in November.

The polls open at 7:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

Below are the results for the Republican and Democratic primaries for the U.S. Senate seat.

Arkansas U.S. Senate seat state primary candidates and results:

(Results will update after polls close at 7:30)

Republican Primary Candidates

Heath Loftis - A pastor from Stuttgart, Ark., and former U.S. Marine, running on a First Amendment agenda.

A pastor from Stuttgart, Ark., and former U.S. Marine, running on a First Amendment agenda. Jan Morgan - An Arkansas gun rights activist who ran unsuccessfully for governor three years ago.

An Arkansas gun rights activist who ran unsuccessfully for governor three years ago. Jake Bequette - Former Arkansas Razorback, NFL player and Army ranger.

Former Arkansas Razorback, NFL player and Army ranger. Senator John Boozman - One of Arkansas' current U.S. Senate members is looking to hold onto his seat through a former President Trump endorsement. Boozman has served two terms in U.S. Senate.

Democratic Primary Candidates

Dan Whitfield - A Pea Ridge native running as a common sense Democrat.

A Pea Ridge native running as a common sense Democrat. Jack Foster - A former Pine Bluff council member

A former Pine Bluff council member Natalie James - A Little Rock real estate agent

