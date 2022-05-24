Primary Election Results | Arkansas Governor Race

On Tuesday, Arkansas voters will determine nominees for races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and the U.S. Senate.

ARKANSAS, USA — Update at 8:45 p.m. - The Associated Press has declared Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) and Chris Jones (D) as the Republican and Democratic nominees in the Arkansas governor's race.

Arkansans are headed to the polls this Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting to determine who will appear on ballots during the 2022 midterm elections in November.

The polls open at 7:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

Below are the results for the Republican and Democratic primaries for the U.S. Senate seat.

Arkansas Governor primary candidates and results

Results to begin updating after polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Republican primary

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was formerly the White House Press Secretary during the Trump administration. Sanders is heavily favored in Tuesday's Republican primary after shattering fundraising records and blanketing the state with ads focused on national issues., according to the Associated Press.

was formerly the White House Press Secretary during the Trump administration. Sanders is heavily favored in Tuesday's Republican primary after shattering fundraising records and blanketing the state with ads focused on national issues., according to the Associated Press. Doc Washburn is a long-shot challenger of Sanders who formerly hosted a radio talk show.

Anthony Bland is a former businessman and current educator in Little Rock. He says his campaign itself sets him apart.

is a former businessman and current educator in Little Rock. He says his campaign itself sets him apart. Chris Jones has separated himself from the field, polling very high among Democratic voters, according to Talk Business and Politics. He’s the only Democrat who can take on the likely Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

has separated himself from the field, polling very high among Democratic voters, according to Talk Business and Politics. He’s the only Democrat who can take on the likely Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Jay Martin spent 2003 to 2006 in the State House and was elected majority leader during that time. He says while economic development is the number one issue on his agenda, the state must address the mental health crisis.

spent 2003 to 2006 in the State House and was elected majority leader during that time. He says while economic development is the number one issue on his agenda, the state must address the mental health crisis. Supha Xayprasith Mays is a former Walmart executive. In her campaign, she has referred to Arkansans as shareholders and says she’ll be the most transparent governor to the shareholders.

is a former Walmart executive. In her campaign, she has referred to Arkansans as shareholders and says she’ll be the most transparent governor to the shareholders. James Russell has worked in the healthcare field for several years. He says what separates him from the field is his not being afraid to be outspoken on the issue.

