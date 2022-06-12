Northwest Arkansas runoff election results: Bella Vista Mayor, council positions

The Dec. 6 runoff election numbers are in, showing John D. Flynn as the mayor-elect of Bella Vista, along with other Benton county council positions.

ARKANSAS CITY, Ark. — Though voter turnout in northwest Arkansas is characteristically low, more than 8000 ballots were cast in midterm runoffs on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The results are in for positions from Bella Vista mayor to various council member positions in Rogers, Bentonville, and Springdale:

As of the writing of this piece, some positions have yet to be officially called in favor of candidates.

Bella Vista Mayor:

John D. Flynn with 52.28% of the votes

Bella Vista Council Member Ward 1 Position 2:

Wendy Hughes with 56.9% of the votes (Unofficial)

Bella Vista Council Member Ward 2 Position 2:

Larry Wilms with 55.5% of the votes (Unofficial)

Bella Vista Council Member Ward 3 Position 2:

Craig Honchell with 56.5% of the votes (Unofficial)

Rogers Council Member Ward 3 Position 1:

Clay Kendall with 56.5% of the votes

Springdale Council Member Ward 3 Position 1:

Brian Powell with 71.8% of the votes

Board of Directors Zone 3

Jeremy Farmer with 56.4% of the votes

Board of Directors Zone 5

Tatum Aicklen with 66.9% of the votes

Alma Mayor:

Jimmy Fincher with 67% of the votes

Scott County Sheriff:

Randy Shores with 51% of the votes

