Arkansas Election live updates: Sarah Huckabee Sanders elected governor, AP reports

Live Election Day updates— from election results to updates on news surrounding the midterm elections in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has live updates, including everything you need to know from what the issues are to the results of the state's biggest elections.

On the ballot are hot-button items like legalizing marijuana, a historic governor's race, and more.

According to Arkansas Secretary of State Press Secretary Chris Powell, 450,000 people in Arkansas voted early. He says that is not counting the last day of early voting, which is outpacing the turnout during the 2018 midterms.

7:35 p.m.:

Polls in Arkansas closed at 7:30 p.m. It's important to know that if you got line before that time, you will still be eligible to vote.

The Associated Press has projected Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the next governor and first woman to hold the position.

The Associated Press has projected incumbent US Senator John Boozman to hold his seat as one of two Republican senators in Arkansas.

