UAFS students hold candlelight vigil to honor those affected by Asian hate crimes

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Students at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith held a candlelight vigil Wednesday (April 21) to honor those who have been the victims of anti-Asian hate crimes across the United States, and to honor the ones who have lost their lives.

Students say they were taken aback after the Bentonville fire captain was recently arrested for beating an Asian man outside a Hot Springs casino, they say that act of violence hit too close to home.

“My mother, I’m kind of scared for her to go alone in the markets,” said Jamie Mathews.

Students stood in a circle, some shedding tears while their peers told personal stories, and spoke about their fears and frustrations.

“It’s very real, and it’s very scary being a minority in this country,” said Jomar Francisco.

There are over 300 students at UAFS who identify as Asian-American.

Around 30 students and faculty met in front of the UAFS bell tower to light a candle Wednesday night.

Organizers say coming together, educating and speaking out is how change will happen.