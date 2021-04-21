UAFS launches new brand, hosts flag-raising ceremony

Following over a year of research and analysis, a new logo for the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith has been unveiled.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Wednesday (April 21), a new era at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith is starting with the launch of a new brand and a flag-raising celebration on the campus green.

Following over a year of research and analysis, a new logo for the university is being unveiled.

Dr. Terisa Riley, UAFS chancellor, joined the director of marketing and communications, Chris Kelly, to speak about this important moment in the university's history.

“I am so thrilled to raise a flag in honor of the incredible work our marketing and communications team has done over the past year,” said Riley. “As we look at our new, sophisticated lion, we are reminded of the journey of every Lion. We look forward toward the future, standing tall and proud. We are rooted here in the river valley, and our foundation is firm. We know our worth, and we respect the value of every lion in our pride.”

The new UAFS logo shows a lion with a forward posture standing atop a stone foundation. The logo also shows a new font design for the university's name.

Both the image and text have significant meaning—the lion and stone representing the River Valley - the emphasis on Fort Smith in the name reflect the university's role in the University of Arkansas system and the significance on the city.

“This new brand, and our new marketing campaign, will help us tell our story across the state and nation. I say it every time I’m out in our community or talking to prospective families – I truly don’t know why anyone would go to school anywhere but here, and I can’t wait to empower everyone on our campus to thoughtfully, strategically, express the things that make the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith so special," Riley said.

UAFS has partnered with Vision Point Marketing for the new logo.