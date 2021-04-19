UAFS returning to in-person classes in the fall

UAFS has announced it will return to fully in-person operation in the fall of 2021.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With the Covid-19 vaccine now availed to Arkansans 16 and older, the University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS) will return to fully in-person operation in the fall of 2021.

"Our faculty, staff, and administration have been working diligently to facilitate a safe return to normalcy, and I cannot thank them enough for their efforts to bring you the college experience you deserve," Chancellor Terisa Riley said.

Some 2021 summer classes will be face-to-face, Riley said.

Riley says the university started entering fall classes into their registration database in January, causing many of them to appear still to be offered as online or alternating hybrid classes only. Still, they will soon be updated, with most classes returning to regular, on-campus delivery.

"Along with our optimism toward an end to this pandemic, we must remain vigilant in keeping our campus safe until that hope becomes reality," she said.

UAFS will still require face masks for individuals on campus through the spring 2021 semester.