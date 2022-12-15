Tyson planning to open childcare facility in 2023

The facility will open in 2023 and provide childcare for more than 200 infants and preschoolers of Northwest Arkansas employees.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods is planning to open a state-of-the-art childcare center for infants and preschoolers of team members in 2023.

The facility will be used to provide care for more than 200 children of Northwest Arkansas team members and will be located near Tyson's world headquarters campus in Springdale.

The company is partnering with Bright Horizons, a nationally recognized leader in childcare, to operate the facility.

“Caring for our team members and their families has always been at the core of the Tyson culture,” said Jane Duke, project lead for the world headquarters expansion. “Childcare is a barrier we can address that will not only support our team members but solve a need so our employees can be successful at work and provide for their families. This childcare center and the new corporate campus are key initiatives as we strive to become the most sought-after place to work.”

According to Tyson, this is the third investment the company has made in childcare in less than two years. Last year, they announced two pilot projects that will provide access to affordable childcare for hourly team members in Tennessee and Texas.

The Northwest Arkansas childcare facility will also offer after-care for school-aged children of team members.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device